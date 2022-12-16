Picks, predictions for Creighton vs. Marquette on Friday, December 16

Big East play has arrived and tonight, we’ll get the Creighton Bluejays hitting the road to face the Marquette Golden Eagles at 8:30 P.M. ET. The game will take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, and will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Creighton vs. Marquette odds

Spread: Marquette -4

Over/Under: 154

Moneyline: Marquette -175, Creighton +150

Creighton (6-5) stumbled mightily in the back half if its non-conference schedule, losing five straight games heading into tonight. The Bluejays last fell to Arizona State in a 73-71 loss on Monday, a neutral site game in Las Vegas that went down to the wire. In the final moments of the contest, Ryan Nembhard’s potential game-winning three missed the mark. Fredrick King stepped up with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks.

Marquette (8-3) won two straight games to end its non-conference slate, last downing Notre Dame in a 79-64 beatdown on Sunday. The Golden Eagles gradually built upon their slim lead at the start of the second half and cruised to an easy win. Oso Ighodaro stepped up big with 16 points and 18 rebounds in the victory.

The Pick: Creighton +4

Creighton has struggled over the past few weeks but have had a little bit of bad luck. Four of its five losses have come within five points and we’re having a different conversation about this team if a few bounces go the other way. Marquette has just the 63rd ranked defense in adjusted efficiency and the Bluejays’ careful offense can take advantage of that. I’m taking Creighton to cover on the road to open Big East play.