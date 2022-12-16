Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, December 16

With 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, there’s a lot of choices for bettors when it comes to selecting player props. Here’s a few we like for today’s games with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic over 8.5 assists vs. Lakers (+105)

Jokic went over this line once in two games against LA this season but he’s been much better as a distributor of late. The big man is averaging 9.2 assists per game over his last 11 and has hit the over on this line six times in that span. Four of his unders happened when he logged eight assists, so there’s tremendous value here at plus money.

Kevin Durant under 27.5 points vs. Raptors (-125)

There’s some risk here with the way Durant has played and the Raptors missing OG Anunoby, but Brooklyn’s star has struggled in this matchup. He’s gone under this line in all three games against the Raptors this season. Despite his recent scoring run, the under is the play here.

Joel Embiid over 10.5 rebounds vs. Warriors (+110)

There’s some blowout potential here with the Warriors down Stephen Curry for sure and possibly also being without Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Less minutes might be the only thing preventing Embiid from hitting this over. The big man has gone over this line in three of his last five games and gets a favorable matchup at home tonight. Back Embiid to hit the over with a nice plus-money payout.