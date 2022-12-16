NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, December 16

We have a loaded 10-game slate Friday, which means plenty of options when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics, $4,900

Brogdon has been on fire lately, posting 28.6 DKFP over the last five contests. That includes a relative dud in his game against the Lakers with just 16.0 DKFP. With Marcus Smart dealing with an illness, Brogdon should get more run Friday night against a bad Magic team. Back him to get back to his strong production.

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks, $4,700

Clint Capela is out, so Okongwu will likely be the lead center for Atlanta and should get to continue his strong run of play. He’s topped 25.0 DKFP in each of his last three games, hitting 31.8 DKFP in his most recent outing against the Magic. The Hornets present another favorable matchup for the young big man and he should take advantage.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets, $4,300

Caldwell-Pope has been playing better lately, hitting 27+ DKFP in each of his last two games. He gets a bit of a revenge matchup against the Lakers tonight, which helps his cause. LA is also not great defensively and Caldwell-Pope’s shooting upside gives him additional value at this price point.