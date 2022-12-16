 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. 76ers on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Wells Fargo Center on December 13, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors will attempt to solve their road struggles when they face the Philadelphia 76ers Friday evening. The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for about a month with a shoulder injury. They’ll also be missing Andrew Wiggins tonight. Draymond Green is questionable with a quad issue.

The 76ers are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 221.5.

Warriors vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -8.5

Golden State does have some experience playing without Curry from last season and should be able to make up some of his production but not having Wiggins really hurts. If Green also sits, this could truly turn into a bad contest. The 76ers are on fire right now offensively, averaging 129 points per game in the last three. Take the home team to keep its winning ways going.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

Given the way the 76ers are playing offensively, this is relatively low number. The Warriors are missing their engine but they’ve averaged almost 115 points per game on the road. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson should do enough to push this number over, especially if Philadelphia keeps scoring the way it has lately.

More From DraftKings Nation