Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. 76ers on Friday

The Golden State Warriors will attempt to solve their road struggles when they face the Philadelphia 76ers Friday evening. The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for about a month with a shoulder injury. They’ll also be missing Andrew Wiggins tonight. Draymond Green is questionable with a quad issue.

The 76ers are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 221.5.

Warriors vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -8.5

Golden State does have some experience playing without Curry from last season and should be able to make up some of his production but not having Wiggins really hurts. If Green also sits, this could truly turn into a bad contest. The 76ers are on fire right now offensively, averaging 129 points per game in the last three. Take the home team to keep its winning ways going.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

Given the way the 76ers are playing offensively, this is relatively low number. The Warriors are missing their engine but they’ve averaged almost 115 points per game on the road. Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson should do enough to push this number over, especially if Philadelphia keeps scoring the way it has lately.