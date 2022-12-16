How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for December 16 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL.

We continue to barrel towards the end of the year and tonight will be a big episode for the blue brand. Two titles will be up for grabs on the show and we’ll also get a return of the Tribal Chief.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, December 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will grace the audience with his presence on tonight’s show, making his first appearance since Survivor Series WarGames three weeks ago. The Bloodline have been holding down the fort and handling business in recent weeks, particularly the “Honorary Uce” Sami Zayn. The Usos emphasized to Zayn that he get himself cleaned up for Reigns’ appearance, so we’ll see what the champ has in store tonight.

A rematch over six months in the making will happen tonight as Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend his title against Ricochet. The challenger earned this opportunity by winning the Smackdown World Cup a few weeks back and will try to take back the title the “Ring General” took from him over the summer. We’ll see if Ricochet can conquer that powerful force that is Gunther.

Also on the show, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship will be on the line as Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL will defend against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Since Nox’s return a few weeks ago, the challengers have formed a formidable team and even took down Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey last week. We’ll find out if the tag belts changes hands tonight.