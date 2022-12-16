Friday Night Smackdown preview: Quick thoughts about Dec. 16 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, tonight as the company winds down 2022.

As we prepare for another episode of Smackdown tonight, I’ll give some of my quick thoughts about the show and what’s in store on the card.

Roman Reigns returns

For the first time since Survivor Series WarGames just under three weeks ago, we’ll get an appearance from undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s standard operating procedure to go multiple weeks without seeing the champ these days and I’m wondering what the major angle will be in regards to his return tonight.

The best thing going on WWE television for the last several months has been Sami Zayn’s involvement with the Bloodline and while all parties have killed it in their respective roles, you know that the turn is coming around the corner. The turn where the group finally stops entertaining this lovable idiot and beats him down. The Usos emphasized to the “Honorary Uce” last week that Reigns is coming and that he needs to get cleaned up for this appearance. I’ve been wrong about this several times, but I think this could be the point where the betrayal finally happens.

Richocet vs. Gunther

Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet tonight and this will be a rematch over six months in the making. Ricochet has gained more confidence and swagger since losing his belt to the “Ring General” over the summer and this feels like a natural, full circle moment to end the year with him getting his title back. And with rumors that Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar is in the cards for Wrestlemania, this seems like a natural point to move the current IC champ off to bigger things.

Other Thoughts