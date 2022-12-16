How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on December 16

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a new episode on TNT. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, so always, beware of spoilers.

The traditional four matches are on tap for tonight’s Rampage, so buckle in.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, December 16

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley will once again be in action when going one-on-one with Sammy Guevara. Mox has been involved in a program with “Hangman” Adam Page for the last few weeks so thankfully this appears to be the last vestige of the Blackpool Combat Club vs. Jericho Appreciation Society feud.

Also on the show, Britt Baker will take on Skye Blue and former TNT Champion Wardlow will be in action. We’ll also get an eight-man tag team match featuring The Best Friends and Dustin Rhodes taking on The Butcher, The Blade, Kip Sabian, and the recently debuted Trent Seven.