Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Raptors on Friday

The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors meet Friday in a battle of two teams trending in opposite directions. The Nets enter this game as winners of four straight, while the Raptors are on a three-game skid.

The Nets are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 226.5.

Nets vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -1.5

This is already going to be the fourth meeting between these division rivals and the Nets have won all three games this season. Brooklyn has covered this line in every game as well. Toronto can chalk up the first two losses to injuries but the most recent contest had pretty much everybody in. The Raptors are without OG Anunoby for this one and that will be the difference. Take the Nets to keep their winning ways going.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

Every single game this season has gone under this total, including the last matchup which had all the stars playing. The Nets rank 15th in points per game over the last 10, while the Raptors sit 25th in the same category over that timespan. The under is the play once again tonight.