Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Lakers on Friday

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will meet for the third time this season on Friday night. The teams split the previous two meetings, with the Lakers grabbing their first win of the season in the second contest between these teams.

The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 237.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -1.5

Denver enters this contest on a three-game win streak, while LA is coming off a tough overtime loss to the Celtics Tuesday. The Lakers did get some additional rest but the Nuggets have edge here even with Michael Porter Jr. out. As well as Anthony Davis is playing right now, Denver should win and cover in this game.

Over/Under: Under 237.5

Both previous contests went under this total, which is just too high a number to go over on. The Nuggets and Lakers are scoring more over the last 10 games, ranking third and first in the category respectively. However, there should be some more defense on display Friday night.