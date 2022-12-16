Where are Seahawks drafting in first round after Week 15? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Seattle Seahawks took the loss in Week 15 against the San Francisco 49ers. While it hurts them in the NFC West and in their hunt for the postseason, it helps them move up a few spots in the latest draft projections. We know the Seahawks have the Denver Broncos pick in the first this year from the Russell Wilson trade, and that just seems to get better and better. With two picks projected in the top 16, they have some flexibility.

Seahawks draft order: No. 2, No. 16 picks

The Broncos haven’t played this week, but Seattle retains their pick anyway. The Seahawks currently hold the No. 2 and No. 16 picks in the first round. While they need to address a big need with their first selection, there is some flexibility with the second if they want to keep it or move back in a trade.

Seahawks mock draft: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama and CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

A lot of mock drafts have the Seahawks going quarterback here. While I don’t think Geno Smith is their quarterback of the future, I do think that his play in 2022 was enough to make it so that Seattle doesn’t have to go quarterback with their first-round picks. I think they shore up their defensive corps and take one of the better EDGE rushes in the entire class. Anderson is a player that can pay dividends starting in Week 1 and will help the Seahawks improve their middling pass-rushing numbers.

Depending on how the pre-draft process goes, I could see Seattle taking Anthony Richardson if they choose to go quarterback. If he is still around by the time they’re on the clock the second time, he could wind up in Seattle. Instead of quarterback, I think the Seahawks stay on the defensive side of the ball. They seemed to have struck gold with cornerback Tariq Woolen who is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions. Gonzalez is another solid corner that is 6 ft. 2 and athletic, giving the Seahawks another player that can help their defense get off the field.

Trade Possibility

I think they made a good decision last year by taking OT Charles Cross in the first round, but their offensive line needs more help. With their second pick in the first round, I can see them trading back a few spots and snagging Richardson’s teammate O’Cyrus Torrence. While he tends to get mocked at the end of the first round, he is arguably the best guard in this draft. Torrence also didn’t allow a sack in 47 career college starts, so whether they go with Geno or someone in the second round, they are still going to be better protected. 16 is a little high to reach up and get him, but if they feel he falls to 20-22, they could make a move.