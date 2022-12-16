Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Friday, December 16

We’ve got 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 16

Clint Capela (calf) - OUT, expected to miss 1-2 weeks

With Capela out, Onyeka Okongwu will be a nice DFS play for the Hawks.

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - available

P.J. Washington (personal) - OUT

Update - Hayward is in for the Hornets.

Update - Washington has been ruled out for a personal issue, which opens up some minutes on the wing even with Hayward returning. McDaniels is starting in Washington’s place.

Hayward is hoping to make his return to the court. If he does, he’ll take some minutes away from Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels.

Kevin Huerter (ankle) - available

Davion Mitchell (illness) - OUT

Update - Huerter is in for the Kings.

Update - The illness bug bites again and this time Mitchell is the one impacted. De’Aaron Fox is in line for big minutes with the backup point guard out.

If Huerter sits in this game, Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk should see more time on the perimeter for Sacramento.

Robert Williams (knee) - available

Al Horford (personal) - available

Marcus Smart (illness) - available

Update - Smart is in, which was a bit unexpected given the timing of his addition to the report. Williams will have his minutes limited.

Update - Horford is in, so Griffin might not have much run in this game.

Update - Smart has been added to the report with an illness and these tend to go a certain way with the timing. Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are good filler plays with Smart being limited.

Williams is expected to make his return to the court, but Blake Griffin still looks to be in the rotation if Horford is out.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Stephen Curry (shoulder) - OUT, expected to miss a month

Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT

Draymond Green (quad) - OUT

Klay Thompson (knee) - available

Update - Thompson is in and will start for the Warriors.

Update - Green is out, so the 76ers continue to gain steam here on the betting lines. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris should have big games.

Update - Thompson has been added to the report as questionable, and the Warriors might just end up punting on this game.

Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga figure to be big factors in this rotation, especially with Curry now out. Green missing time might mean more minutes for Kevon Looney.

Tobias Harris (back) - OUT

Update - Harris has been ruled out.

Harris has popped up late with a back issue. If he doesn’t play, the Sixers likely deploy PJ Tucker, Danuel House and Georges Niang more on the wing.

Seth Curry (hamstring) - available

Royce O’Neale (personal) - available

Patty Mills (illness) - OUT

Update - Curry is in for the Nets.

Update - Mills has been ruled out Friday.

Joe Harris and Cam Thomas will see more playing time if Curry and Mills are ruled out. Thomas seems more likely to be a value play in DFS formats as Mills is doubtful.

Gary Trent Jr. (quad) - OUT

The Raptors have ruled Trent Jr. out quite late with a quad issue. Toronto is now down two key rotation pieces with him and Anunoby out.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

D’Angelo Russell (knee) - OUT

Rudy Gobert (ankle) - OUT

Update - Russell is also out. Austin Rivers seems set to start.

Update - Gobert is out, which means Reid will likely start.

If Russell sits, Austin Rivers likely gets the start again at point guard. Naz Reid would likely be the main big man for Minnesota if Gobert is ruled out.

Maxi Kleber (knee, hamstring) - OUT, expected to miss 6-8 weeks

Kleber is going to be sidelined for a while, so Christian Wood and Davis Bertans look to fill in his minutes in Dallas’ rotation.

Anthony Davis (back) - available

LeBron James (ankle) - available

Update - Both guys are in, as expected.

Both stars should be in for LA.