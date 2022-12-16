Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, LeBron James headline NBA injury report for Friday, December 16

We’ve got 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 16
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
Clint Capela (calf) - OUT, expected to miss 1-2 weeks
With Capela out, Onyeka Okongwu will be a nice DFS play for the Hawks.
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) - available
P.J. Washington (personal) - OUT
Update - Hayward is in for the Hornets.
Update - Washington has been ruled out for a personal issue, which opens up some minutes on the wing even with Hayward returning. McDaniels is starting in Washington’s place.
Hayward is hoping to make his return to the court. If he does, he’ll take some minutes away from Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels.
Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons
Kevin Huerter (ankle) - available
Davion Mitchell (illness) - OUT
Update - Huerter is in for the Kings.
Update - The illness bug bites again and this time Mitchell is the one impacted. De’Aaron Fox is in line for big minutes with the backup point guard out.
If Huerter sits in this game, Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk should see more time on the perimeter for Sacramento.
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics
Robert Williams (knee) - available
Al Horford (personal) - available
Marcus Smart (illness) - available
Update - Smart is in, which was a bit unexpected given the timing of his addition to the report. Williams will have his minutes limited.
Update - Horford is in, so Griffin might not have much run in this game.
Update - Smart has been added to the report with an illness and these tend to go a certain way with the timing. Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are good filler plays with Smart being limited.
Williams is expected to make his return to the court, but Blake Griffin still looks to be in the rotation if Horford is out.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Stephen Curry (shoulder) - OUT, expected to miss a month
Andrew Wiggins (groin) - OUT
Draymond Green (quad) - OUT
Klay Thompson (knee) - available
Update - Thompson is in and will start for the Warriors.
Update - Green is out, so the 76ers continue to gain steam here on the betting lines. Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris should have big games.
Update - Thompson has been added to the report as questionable, and the Warriors might just end up punting on this game.
Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga figure to be big factors in this rotation, especially with Curry now out. Green missing time might mean more minutes for Kevon Looney.
Tobias Harris (back) - OUT
Update - Harris has been ruled out.
Harris has popped up late with a back issue. If he doesn’t play, the Sixers likely deploy PJ Tucker, Danuel House and Georges Niang more on the wing.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors
Seth Curry (hamstring) - available
Royce O’Neale (personal) - available
Patty Mills (illness) - OUT
Update - Curry is in for the Nets.
Update - Mills has been ruled out Friday.
Joe Harris and Cam Thomas will see more playing time if Curry and Mills are ruled out. Thomas seems more likely to be a value play in DFS formats as Mills is doubtful.
Gary Trent Jr. (quad) - OUT
The Raptors have ruled Trent Jr. out quite late with a quad issue. Toronto is now down two key rotation pieces with him and Anunoby out.
New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
D’Angelo Russell (knee) - OUT
Rudy Gobert (ankle) - OUT
Update - Russell is also out. Austin Rivers seems set to start.
Update - Gobert is out, which means Reid will likely start.
If Russell sits, Austin Rivers likely gets the start again at point guard. Naz Reid would likely be the main big man for Minnesota if Gobert is ruled out.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Maxi Kleber (knee, hamstring) - OUT, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Kleber is going to be sidelined for a while, so Christian Wood and Davis Bertans look to fill in his minutes in Dallas’ rotation.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis (back) - available
LeBron James (ankle) - available
Update - Both guys are in, as expected.
Both stars should be in for LA.