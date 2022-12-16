Pick on the total for Creighton-Marquette on December 16

The Marquette Golden Eagles and Creighton Blue Jays tip off Big East play in Milwaukee on Friday with Creighton looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

Creighton Blue Jays vs. Marquette Golden Eagles (-4, 154)

The Blue Jays have been without 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner the past two games, who’s the team’s top scorer with 15.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game on 37.5% shooting from 3-point range.

The status of Kalkbrenner, who’s dealing with a non-COVID illness, is unknown and will likely cause a Creighton team that does not have a player outside of their regular starting five averaging more than 4.9 points per game to get unexpected contributions.

The Blue Jays are tasked with having to bust through a Marquette defense that has allowed 70 points or fewer in regulation in six of their last seven games and is forcing a turnover on 24.3% of possessions at home.

Creighton on has seen their offensive numbers decline since the Maui Invitational as well, averaging 67.8 points per game on 28.9% 3-point shooting in that span.

With both Marquette and Creighton outside of the top 200 in percentage of missed shots that result in an offensive rebound, which should help put the cherry on top of a low scoring Friday contest.

The Play: Creighton vs. Marquette Under 154

