‘Barbie’ teaser trailer shows quick look at doll spectacle to come

There was a long period when social media was littered with set photos from the upcoming Barbie film. It showed a colorful spectacle coming – even as plot details have been sparse. With its new teaser trailer, we get glimpses of what’s to come, briefly highlighting Margot Robbie as Barbie. Ryan Gosling will be opposite Robbie playing Barbie’s love interest Ken.

Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig will direct the film she also co-wrote with her husband, Noah Baumbach. Barbie also features a long parade of “Who’s who?” with names like Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Rhea Perlman.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming film was first shown during the Thursday showings of Avatar: The Way of Water. Now, the world can check it out. Barbie will be out in theaters on July 21, 2023.