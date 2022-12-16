Brittney Griner announces plans to play in 2023 WNBA season for Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner is back home after ten months in Russian prison and on Friday, she offered up her first public words on Instagram. Griner thanked all those who advocated on her behalf, President Biden for his work in bringing her home, and also offered support to Paul Whelan and other Americans in Russian prisons.

She also made a notable comment about her playing future. Griner posted that she wanted to be clear that she intends to play in the upcoming 2023 WNBA season for the Phoenix Mercury. There had been questions about her WNBA future and whether she’d take some time off or leave the league entirely. However, Griner has made it clear she wants to get right back into things when the league tips next May.

The Phoenix Mercury tip off their season on May 19 on the road against the Los Angeles Sparks. They follow that with their home opener on May 21 against the Chicago Sky. It’s safe to say those will get a fairly high profile treatment from the TV networks.

The IG post is below, and here is a transcript of her posted comments.

It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.

I am grateful to each person who advocated for me, especially my wife, Cherelle Griner, my family, Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Casey Wasserman and my whole team at Wasserman, Vince Kozar and the Phoenix Mercury, the players of the WNBA, and my entire WNBA family, Terri Jackson and the WNBPA staff, my Russian legal team Maria Blagovolina and Alex Boykov, the leaders, activists, and grassroots organizations, Gov. Richardson and Mickey Bergman of the Richardson Center, the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, Roger Carstens and the SPEHA team, and of course, a special thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and the entire Biden-Harris Administration.

President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.

As I transition home to enjoy the holidays with my family, I want to acknowledge and thank the entire PISA staff and medical team at the San Antonio Fort Hood Base. I appreciate the time and care to make sure I was okay and equipped with the tools for this new journey.

I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.

Love always,

BG #42