NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Lakers vs. Nuggets

I’ve created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Lakers-Nuggets, with the odds coming out to +370.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (ankle) — Probable

Anthony Davis (back) — Probable

Denver Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) — OUT

Nikola Jokic Over 23.5 Points

As you can probably tell, I’m expecting the Joker to carry Denver to victory tonight. Jokic has picked up his scoring quite a bit as of late, surpassing 23.5 points five times in his last six contests.

His usage rate has risen to monstrous levels over that stretch as well, hitting 40% twice in his last three games. Anthony Davis is a tough defensive matchup for any center, but Jokic should be able to stay hot and rack up 24-plus points due to sheer volume alone.

Nikola Jokic Over 9.5 Rebounds

Jokic ranks just outside the top 10 in rebounds per game with a 10.3 average. He has grabbed double-digit boards in eight of his last 10 games and should have no trouble doing it once again today. The Lakers give up the third-most rebounds on a nightly basis, allowing just under 55 to opponents per game.

Enough said.

Nuggets -1.5

I appeared on The Sweat this morning with Garion Thorne, who effectively broke down why Denver should cover the spread tonight. Watch this clip below for Garion’s full analysis, and follow him on Twitter for great NBA, NFL and MLB content.

Under 247.5 Points

The Lakers and Nuggets both score 115 points or more per game, but staying under 248 should be safe unless this matchup goes to overtime.

The Nuggets’ contests have gone under 248 points eight times in their last nine, while the Lakers have stayed under that mark in four of their last five.

