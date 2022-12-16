Where is ‘Black Adam’ streaming?

The hierarchy of the DC universe is changing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the all-powerful anti-hero. The film is now streaming on HBO Max even as the character's future is still in question. Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Henry Cavill would not reprise his role as Superman. That seems to put a lot of Johnson’s hope to see Black Adam and Superman on the big screen to bed. There was also a rumor that Johnson turned down a cameo in the upcoming Shazam: Fury of the Gods sequel. If this is true, it’s odd, given that Shazam and Black Adam are direct rivals in the comics.

Black Adam is on the lower end of Rotten Tomatoes critics' ratings with 39%, but seems to be a hit with audiences at 89%. In my review, I wrote that the film does a lot of good world-building with the Justice League of Society, and if you go into it to enjoy a 90’s style superhero-action flick – everything is fine. Where I felt Black Adam falls is the incessant nature of reminding the audience that Johnson’s character is not a hero. It would have helped if the narrative did more legwork. Also, there’s a weak antagonist tacked on in the third act of the film, which could have been cleaned up. Black Adam is a good character for DC – however, introducing him within Shazam content may have done him better. However, Johnson may have been more opposed to the comedic tone that the franchise of films attaches itself to.

Nevertheless, you can watch the film now on the Warner Bros Discovery streaming service.