Kendrick Lamar confides in Helen Mirren for therapy session-themed ‘Count Me Out’ video

In many ways, Kendrick Lamar’s fifth album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, is a long therapy session. So it’s only fitting for the rapper’s newest video for “Count Me Out” to take on that theme. Lamar’s fourth video from the album (not counting the standalone one for “The Heart Part 5” featuring Helen Mirren as the rapper’s therapist. The video's opening finds Lamar sitting at a piano in a contemplative mood. Mirren’s voice breaks out of the spell, and after a brief laugh over a parking spot story, she refers to a text he sent her – “I feel like I’m falling.”

What follows is an artistic depiction of Lamar’s rise as an artist, memories of friends and families, and religious imagery of his trials and tribulations.

The video for “Count Me Out” was co-directed by Lamar and Dave Free. Watch the full video below.