This article originally appeared on Lucky Trader: DraftKings Reignmakers | Week 15 Market Report

Haven’t been able to keep up with the DraftKings Reignmakers marketplace? Lucky Trader’s Hunter Langille catches you up on all the latest risers and fallers ahead of Week 15’s kickoff.

Top Risers: CORE

Colt McCoy (+$5.59, 349%)

Ja’Marr Chase (+$2.10, 18%)

Miles Sanders (+$1.77, 34%)

DK Metcalf (+$1.55, 45%)

Trevor Lawrence (+$1.30, 29%)

Top Fallers: CORE

Kyler Murray (-$8.00, 89%)

DeAndre Hopkins (-$7.69, 49%)

Rhamondre Stevenson (-$5.91, 46%)

Jaylen Waddle (-$5.50, 44%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (-$3.65, 25%)

Observations: Risers

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy has seen the largest increase on the floor price of his CORE cards this week. McCoy will be the Cardinals’ new starting quarterback after Kyler Murray tore his ACL on the third play of Monday night’s game against the Patriots. McCoy’s CORE price sits at $7.19, at the time of writing.

Ja’Marr Chase has seen an 18 percent increase following a 10-119-1 receiving line versus the Browns last Sunday. As one of the top non-SuperStars, Chase could command a larger target share against the Buccaneers this week with uncertainty surrounding the status of both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Coming off a 31.5 DKFP performance against the Giants, Miles Sanders has experienced a 34 percent floor price increase. The Eagles are 9-point road favorites this week over the Bears, who have given up the sixth-most rushing yards on the season. Sanders quietly has the fifth-most rushing yards of any player.

DK Metcalf’s floor price has risen even after the Seahawks’ Thursday night loss to the 49ers. In addition to having solid production at quarterback from Geno Smith, Metcalf could also benefit from a Tyler Lockett injury sustained during Seattle’s loss. The Seahawks are still fighting for a playoff spot as the regular season winds down.

Coming off the best fantasy performance of his young career, Trevor Lawrence has seen a 29 percent increase on his CORE cards. Lawrence has a tough matchup against Dallas in Week 15, as the Cowboys’ defense has yielded the third-fewest points per game in the league. The Jaguars aren’t likely to make the playoffs and don’t have a great upcoming schedule, which means this price might not hold for long.

Observations: Fallers

Kyler Murray has seen all his CORE cards plummet to the minimum of $1.00 in the DraftKings Marketplace. With the news that he will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, it will be Colt McCoy at the helm of the 4-9 Cardinals.

In a subsequent move, DeAndre Hopkins’ CORE price was slashed in half to just $8.00, at the time of writing. If the quarterback downgrade wasn’t enough, the Cardinals travel to Mile High to face the stout Broncos’ defense in Week 15.

Rhamondre Stevenson has seen his floor price decrease by 46 percent after rolling his ankle in an injury-riddled Monday night game. With a positive matchup versus Las Vegas on tap, the Patriots have questionable marks in regards to their top two running backs. Third and fourth-stringers Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris both don’t have Reignmakers cards.

Surprisingly, Jaylen Waddle has seen a 44 percent decrease prior to a road matchup with the Bills on the three-game Saturday slate. Reignmakers players could be wary of rostering Miami players at Orchard Park with a winter storm watch issued for Saturday night.

Seemingly always listed in the “Risers” category, Amon-Ra St. Brown finds his CORE price falling before a date with shutdown cornerback Sauce Gardner of the Jets. With the Lions getting stronger at wide receiver, St. Brown’s once massive target share could take a hit as the 6-7 Lions try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

