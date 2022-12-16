Giannis Antetokounmpo OUT Saturday vs. Jazz with knee injury

Update: As expected, Antetokounmpo has been ruled out with this knee injury. Typically, he does sit when randomly popping up on the injury report with this ailment. Portis, Lopez and Holiday all gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats with Antetokounmpo sitting.

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to bounce back from a big loss when they face the Utah Jazz Saturday. The Bucks suffered a 41-point defeat at the hands of the Grizzlies in their last game, so they’ll want to put on a better showing here. However, they could be without their best player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

Antetokounmpo has been listed as questionable with a knee injury. He’s occasionally sat games this season with this issue, so this is not exactly a new injury. This is more about pain management for Antetokounmpo and usually when he’s popped up on the injury report for this issue, he gets ruled out.

Fantasy basketball impact

If Antetokounmpo is out, the Bucks will likely lean on Jrue Holiday for scoring. Khris Middleton has also been ruled out, so Holiday could be the lone star on the court for Milwaukee. Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez will benefit on the rebounding front if Antetokounmpo is out.

Betting impact

The line would swing a bit in Utah’s favor but the Bucks are still going to be a solid bet if Antetokounmpo is ruled out. Milwaukee is a deep team with championship experience, and Holiday could still be the best player on the floor. Bettors should wait until there’s a decision on Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks should still be the play regardless of his availability.