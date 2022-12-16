Anthony Davis OUT Friday vs. Nuggets with foot injury

Update: It’s a foot injury for Davis, and he will not be returning for this contest.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis remains in the locker room at the start of the second half Friday against the Denver Nuggets. Thomas Bryant has taken Davis’ place in the lineup, and the star has yet to emerge from the locker room after the break.

Thomas Bryant is starting the second half in place of Anthony Davis. Davis has yet to return from the locker room to the Lakers’ bench. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 17, 2022

Davis, who came into this game nursing a lingering back injury, may have had a different injury on the following play. There’s still no official update from the team on what Davis is dealing with but it doesn’t look to be an aggravation of the back issue.

Here is the play where Anthony Davis got hurt



—First glance is his right ankle gets caught on Jokic in the air

—Possible stretch of peroneal muscles pic.twitter.com/LUF5IdeXxk — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) December 17, 2022

The Lakers have been boosted by the big man’s play of late, but his durability has long been a concern. Davis has never played a full season in his career and won’t do so this year either.

If Davis doesn’t return to this game, Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel will be the primary big men for Los Angeles.