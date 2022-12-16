 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Davis OUT Friday vs. Nuggets with foot injury

Thomas Bryant started the second half in place of Davis.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on December 16, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Update: It’s a foot injury for Davis, and he will not be returning for this contest.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis remains in the locker room at the start of the second half Friday against the Denver Nuggets. Thomas Bryant has taken Davis’ place in the lineup, and the star has yet to emerge from the locker room after the break.

Davis, who came into this game nursing a lingering back injury, may have had a different injury on the following play. There’s still no official update from the team on what Davis is dealing with but it doesn’t look to be an aggravation of the back issue.

The Lakers have been boosted by the big man’s play of late, but his durability has long been a concern. Davis has never played a full season in his career and won’t do so this year either.

If Davis doesn’t return to this game, Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel will be the primary big men for Los Angeles.

