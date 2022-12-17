2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 15 fantasy football

As fantasy managers set their starting lineups for Week 15, here are two quarterbacks who we think could start this weekend and two who might be better choices to keep on the bench.

Quarterback Starts

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars vs. Cowboys

Lawrence continues to find his groove on the Jags’ offense, easily taking care of the Titans last week in a four-TD performance. He hasn’t thrown an interception since October, and while the Cowboys’ defense is tough, Lawrence should be able to piece together a solid performance this week.

Brock Purdy, 49es vs. Seahawks

Is this a crazy thing to say? Maybe. But Purdy has proved himself already this season, and if you’re willing to take somewhat of a gamble, he could be a solid option to start this week if you had Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray as your starter. The Seahawks’ pass defense is pretty middle-of-the-road, and Purdy will have a chance to keep this momentum moving.

Quarterback Sits

Justin Fields, Bears vs. Eagles

Fields has had his good days this season, but I don’t like his chances against this Eagles defense. The Eagles have limited opposing QBs to just 14 fantasy points per game and have shut down several more complete offenses than the Bears. Fields should probably sit this weekend.

Derek Carr, Raiders vs. Patriots

Carr’s fantasy points over the past two weeks have been incredibly low at his position as the Raiders lean on RB Josh Jacobs offensively. He has thrown five interceptions over his last three games and only attempted 20 passes last week.