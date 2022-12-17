3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 15 fantasy football

As Week 15 approaches, here are some running backs who should start in fantasy lineups this weekend and some whose unfavorable matchups might mean staying on the bench.

Running Back Starts

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs vs. Texans

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire still out with an ankle injury, Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon have been seeing a lot of action in the Chiefs’ run game, and either one would be a solid choice to start this week against the Texans. Pacheco has averaged 78.8 yards per game in his last five appearances and has scored in two of the five. The Texans have struggled to defend the run all season.

Cam Akers, Rams vs. Packers

Akers has scored three touchdowns over the last two games that the Rams have played, and now faces a Packers defense that has allowed an average of over 20 points per game to opposing running backs. With Akers the primary target on rushing plays, he should be able to add up some points this week.

Brian Robinson, Commanders vs. Giants

Robinson has been outperforming Antonio Gibson in the past month on the ground, though either would be a good option to start this week. The Giants’ pass coverage has been significantly more successful this season than their run defense, and we can expect Robinson and Gibson to split carries in a run-heavy scheme.

Running Back Sits

Kenneth Walker, Seahawks vs. 49ers

Walker was back on the injury report as limited on Monday, but it feels unlikely that he’ll be back to full strength by Thursday night after missing time with an ankle injury. Even if he is able to get a few snaps in, he’ll be going up against one of the toughest run defenses in the NFL.

Kareem Hunt, Browns vs. Ravens

Hunt has been getting stuffed in the backfield by competent defenses as of late and losing out on carries to Nick Chubb. He’s had just a single game with over 35 rushing yards since October and had six on the ground last week against the Bengals.

D’Andre Swift, Lions vs. Jets

Swift will face a tough Jets defense that has been limiting opposing RBs’ fantasy points all season, and he’ll do it in the middle of a stretch that has seen him lose out on carries and scoring opportunities to Jamaal Williams. Williams is a solid choice to start, as he has been a consistent scorer in recent games.