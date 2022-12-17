2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 15 fantasy football

Here are two tight ends to start and two tight ends to fade as you set your Week 15 lineups for fantasy.

Tight End Starts

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys vs. Jaguars

Schultz is a top target for Dak Prescott each week and should continue to see high yardage. He had 87 receiving yards against the Texans last week, and the Jacksonville defense is allowing over 250 passing yards per game to opponents.

Hunter Henry, Patriots vs. Raiders

Henry hasn’t been getting consistently high fantasy scores week in and week out like some of the more heavily-drafted TEs, but when he has a big week, it makes a major impact. He had 70 receiving yards last week, and the Raiders are near the top of the list in most points allowed to opposing tight ends. With so many starting TEs injured or questionable, Henry could be a good option to fill in.

Tight End Sits

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins vs. Bills

Gesicki had a moment earlier this season, but he’s been struggling lately. Only seeing a few targets per game, he’s had zero receptions over the past three weeks and just six over the past six weeks. He’s no longer a solid choice and should ride the bench.

Tyler Higbee, Rams vs. Packers

Higbee’s receptions have been pretty limited lately. Whether that’s a result of the quarterback situation in Los Angeles remains to be seen, but he’s not worth the risk this week as the Rams face Green Bay.