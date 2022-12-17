2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 15 fantasy football

Here are two kickers to start in Week 15 and two to keep on the bench as you set your fantasy starting lineups.

Kicker Starts

Nick Folk, Patriots vs. Raiders

Folk was 2-for-2 against the Cardinals last week and has had four games in which he kicked and made four or more field goals. The Patriots are not afraid to utilize him and get some points on the board.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers vs. Bengals

Succop may be called on a few times in this matchup if the Bucs’ offense continues to struggle. He was 0-for-1 last week on a 50+ yard attempt.

Kicker Sits

Cade York, Browns vs. Ravens

York has been extremely inconsistent over the past several Browns games. Keep him on the bench for this Ravens matchup.

Jake Elliott, Eagles vs. Bears

With the way the Bears’ red zone defense has looked this season, Elliott shouldn’t be called upon too many times for a field goal in this matchup. Most of his fantasy points will come from extra-point attempts.