Report: Dansby Swanson signs with Cubs in free agency

The Chicago Cubs have found their new shortstop.

The Cubs have signed former Atlanta Braves All-Star infielder Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million contract, according to ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel.

Jeff Passan first reported that a deal was on the horizon.

BREAKING: Cubs and Dansby Swanson have an agreement on a seven-year deal for $177 million, per source. https://t.co/9cmtK9mLzL — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) December 17, 2022

The 28-year-old shortstop hit .277 with 25 homers and 96 RBIs while appearing in all 162 games in the 2022 MLB season. He won the Gold Glove for shortstop and was named to his first All-Star team in 2022.

The addition of Swanson allows the Cubs to move Nico Hoerner back to second base to give Chicago one of the strongest middle infields in the majors.

Dansby isn’t the first Gold Glover that the Cubs have signed this offseason. Chicago inked former Dodgers star Cody Bellinger to a one-year, $17.5 million contract.

The shortstop market in free agency has all but dried up following this deal along with the recent signings of Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts.