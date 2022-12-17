BYU vs. SMU: How to watch, game time, live stream for New Mexico Bowl

The BYU Cougars and SMU Mustangs meet up in the New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC.

BYU (7-5) went into bowl season on a three-game winning streak as the Cougars will play one final matchup as an independent program before joining the Big 12 in 2023. BYU qualified for a bowl game for the fifth consecutive season, and Jaren Hall threw 31 touchdowns with six interceptions this season.

SMU (7-5, 5-3 AAC) won four of its final five games to close out the first regular season of the Rhett Lashlee era. The game of the year came in November when the Mustangs knocked off the Houston Cougars 77-63 in the highest scoring regulation game in FBS history.

The New Mexico Bowl trophy is a Native American clay pot featuring the Zia sun symbol with images of football players, a deer, mountain lion, buffalo and eagle.

2022 New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs. SMU

Date: December 17

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.