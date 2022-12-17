Washington State vs. Fresno State: How to watch, game time, live stream for Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

The Washington State Huskies and Fresno State Bulldogs meet up in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC.

Washington State (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) closed out its regular season with a poor fourth quarter in a loss to the in-state rivals Washington Huskies in the Apple Cup, but the Cougars are in a bowl game in the first season with Jake Dickert as the full-time head coach. Incarnate Word transfer Cameron Ward threw 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions in his first year at the FBS level.

Fresno State (9-4, 7-1 Mountain West) won the conference championship against the Boise State Broncos and with a victory in the bowl game, the Bulldogs will reach double-digit wins for the second straight season. Fresno State struggled when Jake Haener missed a few games in the middle of the year with a high ankle sprain, but the Bulldogs won all six games since his return.

The LA Bowl will be played for the second time after the Utah State Aggies beat the Oregon State Beavers 24-13 in the inaugural matchup in 2021.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.