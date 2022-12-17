 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Southern Miss vs. Rice: How to watch, game time, live stream for LendingTree Bowl

Southern Miss and Rice face off in the LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, December 17. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: Liberty at Southern Mississippi Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Rice Owls meet up in the LendingTree Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Southern Miss (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt) is in a bowl game in the second season of the Will Hall era, and the Golden Eagles used a number of quarterbacks to do it. Trey Lowe started the final few games of the season, and Southern Miss needed a win in the final game of the regular season to reach a bowl with a 20-10 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

Rice (5-7, 3-5 Conference USA) lost the final three games of the regular season and qualified for a bowl game based on not enough teams reaching six victories and a high APR score. The Owls also used plenty of QBs this season after Wiley Green and TJ McMahon both went down with injuries.

Southern Miss is 2-0 in this bowl game with wins over the TCU Horned Frogs in 2000 and Ohio Bobcats in 2007.

2022 LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Rice

Date: December 17
Start time: 5:45 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

