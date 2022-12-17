Oregon State vs. Florida: How to watch, game time, live stream for Las Vegas Bowl

The Oregon State Beavers and Florida Gators meet up in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Oregon State (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12) won six of its final seven games including three in a row, falling a game short of the Pac-12 Championship Game. The Beavers finished the season with an impressive 38-34 win over the Oregon Ducks. Chance Nolan opened the year as the starter but suffered an injury and bolted for the transfer portal, so Ben Gulbranson will get another start.

Florida (6-6, 3-5 SEC) lost its final two games of the regular season but qualified for a bowl game in the first year under Billy Napier. Quarterback Anthony Richardson announced he will skip the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft, and backup Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the team after being arrested on child pornography charges. The Gators’ QB room is very thin heading into the bowl game.

The Las Vegas Bowl is in its 30th year of existence, and the largest margin of victory came when Oregon State beat the New Mexico Lobos 55-14 in 2003.

2022 Las Vegas Bowl: Oregon State vs. Florida

Date: December 17

Start time: 2:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.