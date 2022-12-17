Boise State vs. North Texas: How to watch, game time, live stream for Frisco Bowl

The Boise State Broncos and North Texas Mean Green meet up in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Boise State (9-4, 8-0 Mountain West) rolled through the conference slate undefeated but fell short in the Mountain West Championship Game against the Fresno State Bulldogs. Hank Bachmeier started the season at quarterback but entered the transfer portal in September as Taylen Green has taken over.

North Texas (7-6, 6-2 Conference USA) is also coming off a loss in its conference championship game against the UTSA Roadrunners 48-27. The Mean Green are in a bowl for the fifth time in their last six seasons, but they are on a five-game losing streak in bowl games heading into Saturday night.

This will be the fifth playing of this bowl game as North Texas looks to end its postseason skid.

2022 Frisco Bowl: Boise State vs. North Texas

Date: December 17

Start time: 9:15 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.