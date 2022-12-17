What is the spread for Colts vs. Vikings? Who are bettors picking? Who is the favorite?

The NFL Saturday slate will begin with a matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Below is a rundown of current odds information for Colts-Vikings You can see how the point spread, point total, and moneyline odds have all moved since the lookahead line posted last week. The three dates below are the lookahead line (Dec. 6), the re-opening Sunday night (Dec. 11), and the current line (Dec. 15). That’s followed by betting trends and how the public is betting the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Update — Well, if you snagged the Vikings to make a comeback and cover that spread, good work. Minny was able to tie the game 36-36 late in the fourth quarter and could be able to complete the biggest comeback in NFL history.

Update — If you’re checking in here, you’re probably wondering how much the Vikings were favored by before going down 30-0 in the first half to the Colts. Well, the spread wasn’t really that crazy before the game despite the Vikings having 10 wins and being at home. The spread is up around 26-27 points in favor of the Colts on the live line as we approach halftime.

Colts vs. Vikings odds, line movement

Dec. 15

Point spread: Vikings -4

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Colts +170, Vikings -200

Dec. 11

Point spread: Vikings -4

Point total: 47

Moneyline: TEAM -XXX, TEAM +XXX

Dec. 6

Point spread: Vikings -5.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Colts +180, Vikings -220

Colts vs. Vikings betting trends

SU: MIN 10-3, IND 4-8-1

ATS: MIN 6-6-1, IND 5-8

O/U: MIN 8-5, IND 4-9

Colts vs. Vikings betting splits

Point spread: MIN 69% handle, 84% bets

Total: Over 54% handle, Under 65% bets

Moneyline: MIN 92% handle, 90% bets