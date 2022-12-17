 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from Las Vegas in the UFC Apex on Saturday, December 17. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By nafselon76
UFC 276: Adesanya v Cannonier Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The UFC will hold its final card of 2022 this Saturday, December 17 at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The feature match will be between top-10 middleweights Jared Cannonier, ranked third and Sean Strickland, ranked seventh. The preliminary card will have eight fights and start at 4 p.m. ET. The six-fight main card follows at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will have full coverage of both cards.

Cannonier (15-6) is looking to close out his year with a win after suffering a unanimous decision loss to then-UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in July at UFC 276. Previous to the fight Cannonier earned the title shot with a vicious knockout of Derek Brunson in January at UFC 271.

Strickland (25-4) is also coming off of a loss, a nasty first-round knockout at the hands of current UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 276. Before that fight Strickland was on a six-fight win streak and opened the year with a split decision win over Jack Hermansson in February.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Jared Cannonier: -105
Sean Strickland: -115

Arman Tsarukyan: -190
Damir Ismagulov: +160

Amir Albazi: -435
Alessandro Costa: +350

Alex Caceres: +140
Julian Erosa: -165

Drew Dober: -150
Bobby Green: +130

Cody Brundage: +230
Michal Oleksiejczuk: -275

Preliminary card

Cheyanne Vlismas: -190
Cory Mckenna: +160

Jake Matthews: -250
Matthew Semelsberger: +210

Julian Marquez: -165
Deron Winn: +140 — Canceled due to Winn medical issue

Said Nurmagomedov: -110
Saidyokub Kakhramonov: -110

Rafa Garcia: -120
Maheshate: +100

Bryan Battle: +110
Rinat Fakhretdinov: -130

David Dvorak: +200
Manel Kape: -240

Sergey Morozov: -280
Journey Newson: +235

More From DraftKings Nation