UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

The UFC will hold its final card of 2022 this Saturday, December 17 at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The feature match will be between top-10 middleweights Jared Cannonier, ranked third and Sean Strickland, ranked seventh. The preliminary card will have eight fights and start at 4 p.m. ET. The six-fight main card follows at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will have full coverage of both cards.

Cannonier (15-6) is looking to close out his year with a win after suffering a unanimous decision loss to then-UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in July at UFC 276. Previous to the fight Cannonier earned the title shot with a vicious knockout of Derek Brunson in January at UFC 271.

Strickland (25-4) is also coming off of a loss, a nasty first-round knockout at the hands of current UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 276. Before that fight Strickland was on a six-fight win streak and opened the year with a split decision win over Jack Hermansson in February.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Jared Cannonier: -105

Sean Strickland: -115

Arman Tsarukyan: -190

Damir Ismagulov: +160

Amir Albazi: -435

Alessandro Costa: +350

Alex Caceres: +140

Julian Erosa: -165

Drew Dober: -150

Bobby Green: +130

Cody Brundage: +230

Michal Oleksiejczuk: -275

Preliminary card

Cheyanne Vlismas: -190

Cory Mckenna: +160

Jake Matthews: -250

Matthew Semelsberger: +210

Julian Marquez : -165

Deron Winn : +140 — Canceled due to Winn medical issue

Said Nurmagomedov: -110

Saidyokub Kakhramonov: -110

Rafa Garcia: -120

Maheshate: +100

Bryan Battle: +110

Rinat Fakhretdinov: -130

David Dvorak: +200

Manel Kape: -240

Sergey Morozov: -280

Journey Newson: +235