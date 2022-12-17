UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland

The UFC will hold its final card of 2022 this Saturday, December 17 at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The feature match will be between top-10 middleweights Jared Cannonier, ranked third and Sean Strickland, ranked seventh. The preliminary card will have eight fights and start at 4 p.m. ET. The six-fight main card follows at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN+ will have full coverage of both cards.
Cannonier (15-6) is looking to close out his year with a win after suffering a unanimous decision loss to then-UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in July at UFC 276. Previous to the fight Cannonier earned the title shot with a vicious knockout of Derek Brunson in January at UFC 271.
Strickland (25-4) is also coming off of a loss, a nasty first-round knockout at the hands of current UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 276. Before that fight Strickland was on a six-fight win streak and opened the year with a split decision win over Jack Hermansson in February.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Jared Cannonier: -105
Sean Strickland: -115
Arman Tsarukyan: -190
Damir Ismagulov: +160
Amir Albazi: -435
Alessandro Costa: +350
Alex Caceres: +140
Julian Erosa: -165
Drew Dober: -150
Bobby Green: +130
Cody Brundage: +230
Michal Oleksiejczuk: -275
Preliminary card
Cheyanne Vlismas: -190
Cory Mckenna: +160
Jake Matthews: -250
Matthew Semelsberger: +210
Julian Marquez : -165 Deron Winn : +140 — Canceled due to Winn medical issue
Said Nurmagomedov: -110
Saidyokub Kakhramonov: -110
Rafa Garcia: -120
Maheshate: +100
Bryan Battle: +110
Rinat Fakhretdinov: -130
David Dvorak: +200
Manel Kape: -240
Sergey Morozov: -280
Journey Newson: +235