How to watch the 2022 PNC Championship via live online stream

The 2022 PNC Championship will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 as some of the best golfers in the world pair up with a family member to play a scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Tiger and Charlie Woods are two big names there, and 2021 champions John Daly and John Daly II will return to the field as well.
The tournament will be available to watch on Peacock, the Golf Channel, and NBC at varying times of day. The full schedule is available below.
Here are is the coverage schedule for Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday’s tee times below.
Coverage schedule, Saturday
1-2 p.m. ET: Peacock
2-6 p.m. ET: NBC
Coverage schedule, Sunday
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peacock
12:30-1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel
1:30-4:30 p.m.: NBC
PNC Championship Tee Times
10:20 am: Team Duval, Team Price
10:33 am: Team Singh, Team Faldo
10:46 am: Team Cink, Team Leonard
10:59 am: Team O’Meara, Team Lehman
11:12 am: Team Furyk, Team Langer
11:25 am: Team Player, Team Trevino
11:38 am: Team Spieth, Team Korda
11:51 am: Team Daly, Team Harrington
12:04 pm: Team Sorenstam, Team Kuchar
12:17 pm: Team Woods, Team Thomas