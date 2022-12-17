How to watch the 2022 PNC Championship via live online stream

The 2022 PNC Championship will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 as some of the best golfers in the world pair up with a family member to play a scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Tiger and Charlie Woods are two big names there, and 2021 champions John Daly and John Daly II will return to the field as well.

The tournament will be available to watch on Peacock, the Golf Channel, and NBC at varying times of day. The full schedule is available below.

Here are is the coverage schedule for Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday’s tee times below.

Coverage schedule, Saturday

1-2 p.m. ET: Peacock

2-6 p.m. ET: NBC

Coverage schedule, Sunday

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peacock

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel

1:30-4:30 p.m.: NBC

PNC Championship Tee Times

10:20 am: Team Duval, Team Price

10:33 am: Team Singh, Team Faldo

10:46 am: Team Cink, Team Leonard

10:59 am: Team O’Meara, Team Lehman

11:12 am: Team Furyk, Team Langer

11:25 am: Team Player, Team Trevino

11:38 am: Team Spieth, Team Korda

11:51 am: Team Daly, Team Harrington

12:04 pm: Team Sorenstam, Team Kuchar

12:17 pm: Team Woods, Team Thomas