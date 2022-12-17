Who won last year’s PNC Championship?

The PNC Championship will feature some of the best golfers in the world and their family members teaming up over the weekend in a scramble.

Tiger and Charlie Woods will team up to face Nelly Korda and her father, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth and their fathers, Annika Sorenstam and her son, and Padraig Harrington and his son in Orlando. To qualify for the tournament, golfers must have a majors win or a Players Championship win on their resume, and their partner cannot have membership in the PGA or LPGA tours.

Last year’s champions will also be returning — John Daly and his son, John Daly II (otherwise known as Little John), a golfer a the University of Arkansas, won the 2021 PNC Championship with a final score of -27, two shots ahead of the runner-up Woods pair. Thomas and his father took home the trophy in 2020.

The Woods family is one of the biggest draws to this event, with everyone hoping to catch a glimpse of a newly-returned Tiger and an up-and-coming 13-year-old Charlie.

Because of the participation of minors such as Charlie Woods in this event, no odds are available from DraftKings Sportsbook.