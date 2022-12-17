Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

After a rough performance in prime time, the Miami Dolphins draw an even tougher assignment in Week 15, the Buffalo Bills. To come out on top, the Dolphins will probably need much more support from their ground game and Raheem Mostert.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Since the Dolphins acquired Jeff Wilson Jr. prior to Week 9, Raheem Mostert has seen his opportunities dwindle. In his four appearances since, he has averaged 39.5 rushing yards and just 7.3 receiving yards, a far cry from his heyday with the San Francisco 49ers. Still, Mostert has reached the end zone twice during that span, keeping him somewhat fantasy relevant.

The situation could change depending on the Dolphins’ injury report, however. Wilson has a hip injury and could conceivably miss the game or see his workload reduced. Should that occur, Mostert would become the primary beneficiary.

Unfortunately for Mostert and his fantasy managers, the Bills don’t offer many opportunities for production on the ground. Entering Week 15, Buffalo ranks just outside the top 10 in points allowed to running backs, yielding just two touchdowns to the position group over the past four weeks. Mostert could break the spell, but this matchup makes it difficult to bet on him on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Sit Raheem Mostert unless Jeff Wilson doesn’t play.