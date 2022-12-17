Jeff Wilson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Update: Wilson Jr. is inactive for Saturday’s game.

Following the Miami Dolphins’ strange, underwhelming performance in prime time last Sunday, they face another difficult assignment in Week 15, the Buffalo Bills. To emerge victorious, the Dolphins will probably need much more support from their ground game and Jeff Wilson Jr.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson

Since arriving in Miami prior to Week 9, Jeff Wilson has essentially taken over the backfield rotation. Though he averages the same number of carries on a per-game basis as Raheem Mostert, Wilson has done far more with those opportunities, averaging almost a full yard more per rush and producing more total touchdowns.

The situation could change depending on the Dolphins’ injury report, however. Wilson has a hip injury and could conceivably miss the game or see his workload reduced. Should that occur, Mostert would become the primary beneficiary.

Regardless of which backs the Dolphins have available, the Bills don’t offer many opportunities for production on the ground. Entering Week 15, Buffalo ranks just outside the top 10 in points allowed to running backs, yielding just two touchdowns to the position group over the past four weeks. A healthy Wilson would have a decent chance to break through, but his injury clouds his outlook.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Start Jeff Wilson as a FLEX if healthy.