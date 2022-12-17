Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills enter Week 15 atop the AFC playoff standings. To stay there, they’ll lean on a dynamic offense that has provided more touches of late for the ground game and running back Devin Singletary.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Over the past five games, Singeltary has seen some of the largest workloads of his career. He has averaged 15 combined carries and targets during that span, turning those opportunities into a respectable 318 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. That stretch accounts for the majority of his entire fantasy output for the 2022 season.

Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins offers some upside as well. Only 12 units have allowed more fantasy points to running backs and, over the past four weeks, the position group has scored at least one touchdown in each game. Singletary doesn’t see as many touches near the goal line as other backs, but he could benefit from this favorable trend.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Start Devin Singletary as a FLEX.