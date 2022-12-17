James Cook start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills, the AFC’s top team in the playoff standings, can put some significant distance between themselves and the rest of their division with a victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The offense will presumably need to do some heavy lifting in order to accomplish that, and rookie running back James Cook could play a role in that attack.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook

With Devin Singletary seeing most of the opportunities in the backfield rotation, the Bills haven’t always used James Cook to the fullest extent of his abilities. Singletary has averaged 15 combined carries and targets over the previous five games while Cook has literally alternated between the mid-to-low single-digits and 12-plus. That has made projecting the rookie extremely difficult for fantasy managers. The lack of touchdowns — Cook has just two total on the season — hasn’t mitigated the lack of touches either.

That could mean Cook doesn’t get to take full advantage of a favorable matchup with the Dolphins this Sunday. Entering Week 15, only 12 units have allowed more fantasy points to running backs than Miami. With Singletary likely garnering the most valuable touches, Cook will probably need to break out a long run to produce in fantasy.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Sit James Cook this week.