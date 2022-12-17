NFL playoff picture: What does Colts-Vikings mean for AFC and NFC standings

Saturday postgame update: The Vikings did it. They came back from a 33-0 deficit to win 39-36 in overtime. With the win, they clinch the NFC North and become the third team to punch their ticket in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. They also remain the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Colts drop to 4-9-1 and will be eliminated from playoff contention by a Titans win or tie against the Chargers on Sunday.

Saturday OT update: We’ve gone to overtime! The Vikings made the biggest comeback in NFL history to send this game to an extra frame.

Saturday update: Welp, this got a lot more interesting. The Vikings have stormed back to cut the Colts’ lead to 36-28 and just recovered a fumble with 3:28 to go. This game is very much up in the air.

Saturday result: The Colts are destroying the Vikings, leading 36-7 late in the third quarter. Indianapolis is going to win this game and it will shake up the NFC playoff picture. The Vikings will drop to third place in the conference, falling into a tie with the 49ers and losing the conference record tiebreaker. Minnesota can still clinch the NFC North if the Lions lose to the Jets on Sunday. The Colts will improve to 5-8-1 and avoid elimination from the playoff picture. They’re a little under two games back of the 7th-9th place Patriots, Chargers, and Jets in the AFC standings.

The Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts face off on Saturday of Week 15 as the NFL opens a two-week stretch of extended weekend football. The college football regular season is finished and so the NFL is diving in for Saturday football in Week 15 and Week 16. This game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and the Vikings are four-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings playoff picture

Minnesota is 10-3 and sits in first place in the NFC North with a four-game lead on the Lions. They currently are two games back in the conference of the first place Eagles and a half game up on the third place 49ers.

If the Vikings beat the Colts, they’ll clinch the NFC North title. If they lose, they can still clinch the title if the Lions lose or tie the Jets on Sunday. However, if they lose, they would drop into third place in the conference. They would be tied with the 49ers, but San Francisco would have the conference record tiebreaker.

Colts playoff picture

The Colts are 4-8-1 and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. They are in third place in the AFC South, a half game back of the Jaguars and approximately three games back of the first-place Titans. They are in 14th place in the overall conference standings.

If the Colts lose, they would be knocked out of AFC South title contention with a Titans win or tie. They would be knocked out of all playoff contention with a loss and either a Titans win/tie and Jets win/tie OR a Titans win/tie and a Patriots win.

Tiebreaker implications

This has no impact on Minnesota’s tiebreakers. The Colts are a common opponent for the Vikings with the Eagles, but Philadelphia already holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. Theoretically this could impact the Colts common opponent tiebreakers, but it’s unlikely the Colts are in position at the end of Week 18 for that to matter.