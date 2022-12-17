How can Vikings clinch a playoff berth in Week 15?

Saturday postgame update: The Vikings did it. They came back from a 33-0 deficit to win 39-36 in overtime. With the record-setting comeback, they have clinched the NFC North title. They are the third team to punch their ticket in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, joining the Eagles and 49ers.

Saturday OT update: The game has gone to overtime! Minnesota tied the game up, completing the biggest comeback in NFL history to force overtime.

Saturday update: This certainly got a lot more interesting. The Vikings have gone on a 28-3 run in the second half to cut the Colts’ lead to 36-28. Minnesota just recovered a fumble with 3:28 to go. This is still anybody’s game.

Saturday result: The Vikings are getting crushed by the Colts on Saturday. They trail 36-7 late in the third quarter and will not be winning this game. They can still clinch the NFC North title if the Lions lose to the Jets.

The Minnesota Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 and will be part of the Saturday tripleheader. The game opens the first Saturday of NFL action with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on NFL Network.

Both teams are alive in the playoff chase, but Minnesota is the only one of the two that will continue playing when the regular season ends. The Colts are 4-8-1 and can be eliminated from playoff contention this week with a loss and wins or ties involving the Titans, Jets, and/or Patriots.

On the other hand, the Vikings are in position to clinch the NFC North title this weekend. They will clinch the division title with a win over the Colts or if the Lions lose or tie on the road against the Jets. Minnesota is 10-3 and has a four game lead on the 6-7 Lions with four games remaining. The teams split their season series, but Minnesota can clinch the division with a single win or tie in the next four games or a single Lions loss or tie.

The Vikings are a four-point favorite against the Colts at DraftKings Sportsbook. Minnesota is -200 on the moneyline and Indianapolis is +170. The Lions are a one-point underdog against the Jets. Detroit is -105 on the moneyline and New York is -115.