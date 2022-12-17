How can Bills clinch a playoff berth in Week 15?

Results update: The Bills beat the Dolphins 32-29 and have clinched a playoff berth. They improved to 11-3 and have a three game lead on Miami in the AFC East. They can finish no worse than tied for first place, which means they need a win or a tie or a Dolphins loss or tie over the next three weeks to clinch the division.

The Buffalo Bills are in first place in the AFC East and they play a critical divisional game in Week 15. The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on the NFL’s first Saturday of the 2022 regular season. The college football regular season wrapped up last weekend with Army-Navy and the league added Saturday games for this week and next week. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The 10-3 Bills head into this game with a two-game lead on the 8-5 Dolphins. Buffalo cannot clinch the division with a win, but they would clinch no worse than a share of first place. The division would remain up for grabs because the head-to-head series would be split and thus the tiebreaker would move on to final divisional record.

While Buffalo cannot clinch the division this week, they can clinch a playoff berth. If the Bills beat the Dolphins, they clinch a playoff berth. Additionally, if the game were to end in a tie, Buffalo could clinch a playoff berth with either a Chargers loss, or losses by the Jets and Patriots, or a Jets loss and ties by the Patriots and Chargers.

The Bills are a touchdown favorite against the Dolphins at DraftKings Sportsbook. Buffalo is -315 on the moneyline while Miami is +260. Miami won won the first game of this series back in Week 3, beating the Bills 21-19 in Miami. If the Dolphins win, they’d move to one game back of Buffalo and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker edge.