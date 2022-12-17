Alec Pierce start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a 54-19 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 as they fall to 4-8-1 on the season. After a bye in Week 14, they’ll head on the road to face off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Alec Pierce

Pierce caught 4-of-8 for 86 yards and a touchdown, turning in his best fantasy performance of the season with 18.6 points in PPR leagues. It’s only his second touchdown of the season as the rookie has struggled to find consistent form throughout the campaign so far. He looks to be one of the staples of the Colts’ passing game and should remain that way for the rest of the season, as he’s seen 60 targets throughout the year, catching 32 of those for a total of 510 yards so far.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Regardless of his involvement in the Colts’ offense, Pierce should be avoided except in deeper leagues, and even then he should be seen as a flex option. For most leagues, leave Pierce on the bench or on waivers.