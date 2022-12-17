Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts had a bye in Week 14, but they’re coming off a huge 54-19 blowout loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13. It’s their third consecutive loss as they fall to 4-8-1 on the season, and will look to right the ship in Week 15 against the Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell caught 4-of-5 for 43 yards in the loss to the Cowboys, adding two more yards from one rushing attempt. It wasn’t much to write home about for fantasy managers as he only turned in 8.5 fantasy points in PPR leagues. Campbell has seen some fairly solid performances this season, notching three touchdowns overall and topping out at 23 PPR points in Week 7 against the Titans.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Most of the Colts’ offense should be avoided in the majority of fantasy leagues going forward, and Campbell is no exception. Leave Parris Campbell on the bench or on waivers as there should be plenty of better receiver options available to pick up.