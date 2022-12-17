Jelani Woods start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 as they look to get a win coming off their respective bye week. The Colts will also look to snap a three-game losing skid heading into Sunday, which will largely come off the back of a stronger offensive performance. Despite their struggles over the past few weeks, can fantasy managers trust the likes of tight end Jelani Woods?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Jelani Woods

The Colts should be well-rested coming off their bye week, but the last we saw of this team came in a 54-19 blowout loss to the Cowboys. The defeat also resulted in a relatively quiet night for Woods, who finished with just two catches for 28 yards and 4.8 PPR fantasy points. The dud was undoubtedly a regression from his 17.8 PPR fantasy performance the week prior, but it could be a sign of what’s to come for the next few weeks.

In their last three games, the Colts have averaged 17.3 PPG, which is tied for the seventh-fewest in that span. Their low scoring average illustrates how much this offense has struggled over the past month, which likely means a hampered fantasy ceiling for Woods in the near term. The Vikings do allow the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends, but fantasy managers would be taking a big risk in hoping Woods can put together a get-right game while overcoming a sluggish offense overall.

Start or sit in Week 15?

If it were a regular season week then perhaps fantasy managers could get by with taking on the risk of rolling with Woods. But given that this week marks the first round of the fantasy playoffs, managers are better off sticking with a more secure option. Keep Woods on the fantasy bench for Week 15.