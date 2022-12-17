Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back from last week’s loss as they play host to the Indianapolis Colts, who are coming in well-rested following their respective bye week. Adam Thielen managed to post a vintage type of fantasy performance despite the loss last week, but does he make sense as a starter in the first round of the fantasy playoffs this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

The Vikings may have suffered a surprising loss to the Lions last week, but fantasy managers won big if they started Thielen in their lineups. The veteran wideout posted a 19.5 PPR fantasy performance thanks to hauling in seven of his eight targets for 65 yards and a score. The fact that he managed to carve out a big fantasy outing was notable given that Justin Jefferson had 223 receiving yards to himself, but Thielen will look to keep the hot streak going as he lines across the Colts on Saturday.

Indianapolis has struggled on offense as of late, but statistically speaking they have been one of the better defenses against the pass. The Colts have allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game to opponents this season, and they surrender the second-fewest fantasy points per game to receivers. Their most recent game illustrates their capability to defend the pass versus the run. In their 54-19 blowout loss to the Cowboys, they allowed just 165 passing yards but allowed 220 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Despite the Colts' success this season defending the pass, it’s clear they are a struggling team overall as they welcome a motivated Vikings team coming off a questionable loss. While Thielen may not put up the type of numbers he had last week in back-to-back games, he still remains a solid component of Minnesota’s offense. Fire him up with flex appeal as the fantasy playoffs kick off this weekend.