K.J. Osborn start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings suffered their third loss of the season last week, but they’ll hope to turn around for a better performance as they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Minnesota finished with over 400 yards of passing last week, benefiting multiple offensive playmakers such as wide receiver K.J. Osborn. After a solid outing last week, does Osborn make sense to start in fantasy lineups in the first week of the playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR K.J. Osborn

A 425-yard passing performance from Kirk Cousins wasn’t enough to lead the Vikings to a win last week, but it surely made fantasy managers happy as he spread the ball around efficiently. Osborn was among the beneficiaries of the Vikings’ high-octane offense, finishing with 14.8 PPR fantasy points in Week 14 to give him just his second double-digit fantasy performance of the season. Even more notable is that he managed to notch double-digit fantasy points despite 223 receiving yards going to Justin Jefferson alone.

The question remains as to whether Osborn can replicate another efficient performance to make him a viable option on Saturday, in what is the first week of the fantasy playoffs. He’ll have the odds stacked him against him, however, as his matchup this week is a stingy Colts defense. Indianapolis has allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game this season and the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing receivers. Perhaps the biggest obstacle for Osborn is the logjam of receivers ahead of him in the pecking order. Jefferson, TJ Hockenson, and Adam Thielen will surely get first dibs when it comes to targets.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Osborn’s fantasy performance last week was notable and perhaps it means he’s worth a roster spot in case of injury, but fantasy managers need proven players if they find themselves playing in the first week of the fantasy playoffs. With that in mind, he’s not a viable starter for Week 15 and is best kept on the bench.