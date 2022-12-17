TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will look to get back into the win column after suffering their third loss of the season, and they’ll do so with a matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The Vikings boast one of the league’s best offenses which has meant a number of offensive players, such as tight end TJ Hockenson, have proven viable as starters throughout the season. But as the first week of the fantasy playoffs kicks off, does he make sense as a starter in Week 15?

Fantasy Football analysis: TJ Hockenson TE

Kirk Cousins’ 425 passing yards last week largely benefited the receiving corps as a whole, but Hockenson had a relatively modest fantasy performance by his standards. The veteran tight end hauled in six of his eight targets for 77 yards for a combined 11.7 PPR fantasy outing. Like many at his position, a touchdown would have likely made fantasy managers even happier, but they will happily take what they can get from a top-heavy position. He’ll look to put up a stronger performance versus the Colts, who allow the 15th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

Aside from the Colts’ third-ranked pass defense being an obstacle this week, the pecking order in the receiving room will continue to be a factor week to week. Justin Jefferson understandably commands the WR1 position, but from there it falls to either Adam Thielen or Hockenson to get the next share of targets. Last week it was Thielen who had the statistically better fantasy performance, so perhaps the tables will turn with Hockenson getting the benefit of the doubt this week.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Hockenson continues to establish himself as a key component in one of the league’s better offenses, and the truth remains that he’s one of the few consistent options at a thin position in fantasy football. There should be no reason not to roll with the veteran tight end this week, so fantasy managers should start him accordingly for Week 15.