Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The high-powered passing game of the Buffalo Bills has played a key role in the team’s current place atop the AFC playoff standings. To that end, third-year wideout Gabe Davis has seen his stature rise over the first three months of the season and could continue to gain recognition with a strong performance this week against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Davis entered the 2022 season with the reputation as a deep threat and his play has backed up that notion. He enters Week 15 averaging a career-high 18.3 yards per reception with a long gain of 98 yards. At the same time, Davis has seen his share of the targets grow this year, already surpassing last year’s total by nearly double digits with four more games left to go.

Sunday’s showdown with the Dolphins could present some challenges, however. Miami has allowed the 11th fewest fantasy points to wide receivers on a per-week basis and has yielded just two touchdowns to the position group over the past six games. Davis has the potential to break a long one at any time, so his fantasy value remains high, but managers will take a bit of a gamble if they start him this week.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Start Gabe Davis as a low-end WR2.