Dawson Knox start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills can gain a decisive advantage in the AFC East race this week with a victory over the rival Miami Dolphins. While other skill-position players will likely have larger roles than tight end Dawson Knox, he could tilt the field in their favor.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills TE Dawson Knox

When Knox broke out a season ago, he did so largely on the back of his touchdown total (nine in 14 starts). Scores haven’t come as often this season, with the fourth-year pro catching just three touchdowns entering Week 15. That drop-off appears connected to the reduction in red-zone work, as Knox has seen just three targets inside the 10-yard line so far in 2022 as opposed to 10 the previous year.

Still, few teams defend tight ends worst than the Dolphins. Entering Week 15, only five defenses have yielded more fantasy points on a weekly basis to the position group, and the difference between Miami and the next three teams looks minuscule. And recently, Tight ends have done especially well in terms of scoring against the Dolphins, who have allowed four touchdowns to the position over the last five games.

For fantasy managers who need to play for upside, Knox could make sense. But he represents a massive risk given the lack of high-leverage opportunities the Bills give him.

Start or sit in Week 15?

Sit Dawson Knox this week.