Tyler Huntley start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, right at the same time as the fantasy football playoffs are in full swing. Finding the right quarterback to start in lineups can potentially swing a playoff matchup in your favor, and fantasy managers may need to turn their eye to Ravens signal-caller Tyler Huntley. Does Baltimore’s new starter make sense to include in fantasy lineups for the first week of the playoffs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley

Huntley’s biggest hurdle in the short term is clearing concussion protocol, but after being able to practice on early in the week it appears he’s on the right track. On deck is a Browns defense that, while average at best against the pass and the run, fares much better against opposing fantasy quarterbacks. Cleveland ranks 16th in pass defense and 22nd run defense, but they allow the 10th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. Fantasy managers need only look at how Lamar Jackson fared against them earlier this season.

Back in Week 7, the Browns limited Jackson to just 120 passing yards and 59 rushing yards for a combined 10.7 fantasy points. Jackson has far more upside in comparison to Huntley, but the fact that the former struggled in the last meeting between these two teams should give some cause for concern. While Huntley’s fantasy ceiling also hinges on his ability to make plays with his legs, playing on the road versus this Browns' defense should present a notable challenge.

Start or sit in Week 15?

In deep leagues, Huntley is at best a QB2 heading into Sunday, and should only be a starter if fantasy managers are truly desperate. Otherwise, he’s best kept on the bench against a tough matchup, especially given how the Browns limited Baltimore overall when they last met.